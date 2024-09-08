Onfolio (NASDAQ:ONFO) versus Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Head to Head Analysis

Onfolio (NASDAQ:ONFO – Get Free Report) and Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.8% of Onfolio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.7% of Applied Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.2% of Onfolio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.5% of Applied Digital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Onfolio and Applied Digital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onfolio $5.89 million 0.78 -$8.15 million ($1.52) -0.59 Applied Digital $165.58 million 3.77 -$44.65 million ($0.79) -5.76

Analyst Ratings

Onfolio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Applied Digital. Applied Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Onfolio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Onfolio and Applied Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Onfolio 0 0 0 0 N/A Applied Digital 0 0 5 0 3.00

Applied Digital has a consensus target price of $8.20, suggesting a potential upside of 80.22%. Given Applied Digital’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Applied Digital is more favorable than Onfolio.

Profitability

This table compares Onfolio and Applied Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onfolio -118.43% -59.94% -38.65% Applied Digital -88.95% -109.89% -30.00%

Summary

Applied Digital beats Onfolio on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Onfolio

Onfolio Holdings, Inc. acquires and develops internet businesses. It provides website management, digital, advertising, and content placement services on its websites; and product sales on various sites. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services. The company was formerly known as Applied Blockchain, Inc. and changed its name to Applied Digital Corporation in November 2022. Applied Digital Corporation is based in Dallas, Texas.

