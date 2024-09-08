Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $259.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Onto Innovation from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Onto Innovation in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ONTO

Insider Activity at Onto Innovation

Institutional Trading of Onto Innovation

In other Onto Innovation news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total transaction of $317,112.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,720,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONTO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at $89,785,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 946,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,779,000 after purchasing an additional 371,641 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 304.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 447,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,329,000 after buying an additional 337,250 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 379.8% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 245,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,824,000 after buying an additional 194,056 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 856,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,115,000 after buying an additional 189,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Stock Performance

NYSE ONTO opened at $177.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 63.10 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $203.81 and a 200-day moving average of $201.17. Onto Innovation has a 52-week low of $108.98 and a 52-week high of $238.93.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $242.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.43 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 18.50%. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Onto Innovation will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Onto Innovation

(Get Free Report

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.