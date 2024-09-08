Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stake Boosted by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,892 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,947 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 7,230 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total value of $161,651,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,630,281,802.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock valued at $266,776,624 over the last quarter. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.81. The stock had a trading volume of 11,154,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,056,655. The company has a market capitalization of $390.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $99.26 and a 52 week high of $146.59.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on Oracle from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, July 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.87.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

