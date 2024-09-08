Orca Investment Management LLC Sells 113 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Orca Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. 3M comprises 1.5% of Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jade Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $4,373,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $978,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.2% during the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 14,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 1,381.0% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 65,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after buying an additional 60,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 419.1% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $700,635.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,486,484.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other 3M news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,659.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $700,635.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,486,484.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on 3M from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on 3M from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Argus raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MMM

3M Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $128.60 on Friday. 3M has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $134.99. The company has a market capitalization of $71.16 billion, a PE ratio of -10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.48 and a 200-day moving average of $105.08.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 112.92% and a net margin of 3.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.01%.

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.