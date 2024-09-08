Orchid Price Hits $0.0676 on Top Exchanges (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. Orchid has a market cap of $66.20 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. One Orchid token can currently be bought for $0.0676 or 0.00000125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00008730 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000074 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00013404 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,216.85 or 0.99972623 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00008200 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00007891 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.06776575 USD and is up 0.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 144 active market(s) with $1,944,046.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.