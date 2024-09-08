Otter Creek Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Otter Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up approximately 3.0% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 1.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 17,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total transaction of $3,959,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,005,424.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 93,690 shares of company stock worth $14,833,215. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Fiserv from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fiserv from $176.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. William Blair raised Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.32.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FI

Fiserv Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE FI opened at $170.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $99.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.93. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $175.47.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.