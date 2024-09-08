Otter Creek Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Otter Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 76.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 3,813.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $50.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.50, a PEG ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.05. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.42 and a 1 year high of $61.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $399.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.22 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

DT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Dynatrace from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.70.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $2,320,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 732,491 shares in the company, valued at $33,994,907.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $2,320,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 732,491 shares in the company, valued at $33,994,907.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $681,164.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 237,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,514,277.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

