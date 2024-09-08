Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.78

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.78 and last traded at $5.17, with a volume of 22095 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.33.

Pacific Basin Shipping Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.13.

Get Pacific Basin Shipping alerts:

Pacific Basin Shipping Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.0926 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd.

Pacific Basin Shipping Company Profile

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the provision of dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company offers its shipping services that mainly carry major and minor bulks, including grains, ores, logs/forest products, bauxite, sugar, concentrates, cement and clinkers, coal/coke, fertilizers, alumina, steel, pet-coke, salt, sand and gypsum, and scrap.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Basin Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Basin Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.