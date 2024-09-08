PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Craig Hallum from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PD. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on PagerDuty in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on PagerDuty from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on PagerDuty from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on PagerDuty from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.91.

PagerDuty Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of PD opened at $17.78 on Wednesday. PagerDuty has a 12 month low of $16.46 and a 12 month high of $26.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.05.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 28.38% and a negative net margin of 21.34%. The firm had revenue of $115.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. PagerDuty’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PagerDuty news, insider Shelley Webb sold 5,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total transaction of $125,989.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,179,740.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,015,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,344,014. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shelley Webb sold 5,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total value of $125,989.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 235,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,179,740.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,244 shares of company stock valued at $2,316,980 over the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PagerDuty

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PD. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in PagerDuty by 214.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 57,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 39,258 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 1,537.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 33.6% during the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 33,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 8,518 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in PagerDuty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,323,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its position in PagerDuty by 236.1% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 34,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 23,966 shares during the period. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

