PaLM AI (PALM) Price Reaches $0.39 on Major Exchanges

PaLM AI (PALM) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. PaLM AI has a total market capitalization of $29.95 million and approximately $207,979.49 worth of PaLM AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PaLM AI has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PaLM AI token can now be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000711 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About PaLM AI

PaLM AI’s launch date was November 7th, 2023. PaLM AI’s total supply is 77,300,000 tokens. PaLM AI’s official Twitter account is @palmaierc. The official message board for PaLM AI is palmaierc.medium.com. PaLM AI’s official website is palmai.tech.

PaLM AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PaLM AI (PALM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PaLM AI has a current supply of 77,300,000. The last known price of PaLM AI is 0.37589306 USD and is down -1.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $283,632.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://palmai.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PaLM AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PaLM AI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PaLM AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

