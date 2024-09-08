Paralel Advisors LLC Acquires 3,652 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Paralel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Paralel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $977,000. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 16.2% in the second quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 625,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,758,000 after purchasing an additional 87,258 shares during the period. Hahn Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 33.8% in the second quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 107,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,117,000 after purchasing an additional 27,113 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 199.3% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Performance

EEFT traded down $2.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.78. 324,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,074. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $73.84 and a one year high of $117.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.00 and its 200 day moving average is $106.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $986.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Mcdonnell purchased 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $93.86 per share, for a total transaction of $300,915.16. Following the purchase, the director now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,447,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on EEFT. Wolfe Research raised Euronet Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.11.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Featured Stories

