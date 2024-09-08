Paralel Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Paralel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 14,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tlwm raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.2% during the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 6,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on J shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective (up from $153.00) on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $286,313.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,108.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Jacobs Solutions news, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 4,167 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $625,633.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,038.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $286,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,108.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,516 shares of company stock worth $3,132,273 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,558. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $120.71 and a one year high of $154.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.72.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

About Jacobs Solutions

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.