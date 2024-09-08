Paralel Advisors LLC Has $2.54 Million Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Paralel Advisors LLC cut its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,361 shares during the quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter worth about $202,191,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Leidos by 9,164.4% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 578,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,623,000 after acquiring an additional 572,316 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1,184.3% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 501,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,213,000 after purchasing an additional 462,792 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Leidos by 138.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 517,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,840,000 after acquiring an additional 300,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,540,000. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Leidos from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Leidos currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.08.

Leidos Price Performance

Leidos stock traded down $2.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $152.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 890,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,926. The company has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 65.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.06. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $159.10.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.36. Leidos had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 65.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.23, for a total transaction of $153,798.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,689.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,059 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.23, for a total value of $153,798.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,689.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell acquired 1,712 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $145.04 per share, for a total transaction of $248,308.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,398 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,605.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

