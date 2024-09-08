Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $21.26

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.26 and traded as low as $19.00. Paramount Resources shares last traded at $19.20, with a volume of 39,992 shares changing hands.

Paramount Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 2.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.26 and a 200 day moving average of $21.76.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $324.22 million during the quarter.

Paramount Resources Cuts Dividend

Paramount Resources Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.1084 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.57%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.47%.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.

