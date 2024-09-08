Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Stake Lifted by Otter Creek Advisors LLC

Otter Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,591 shares during the quarter. Parsons comprises 5.3% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Otter Creek Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Parsons worth $8,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSN. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parsons in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Parsons during the 4th quarter worth approximately $750,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Parsons by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Parsons by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 569,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,723,000 after buying an additional 10,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Parsons during the 4th quarter worth approximately $448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Parsons in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark increased their price objective on Parsons from $68.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Parsons from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Parsons from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Parsons from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.67.

Shares of PSN stock opened at $91.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 510.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.80. Parsons Co. has a 1 year low of $53.56 and a 1 year high of $95.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Parsons had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 0.89%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Parsons Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

