Pax Dollar Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $103.18 million and $403,686.63 worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000741 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 103,062,988 tokens. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.