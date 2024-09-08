Pax Dollar (USDP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $103.19 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 8th. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $103.19 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000748 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 103,062,988 tokens. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

