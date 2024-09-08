PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Position Raised by Paralel Advisors LLC

Paralel Advisors LLC lifted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 534,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,854 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises 1.5% of Paralel Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Paralel Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $30,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 54.7% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,393,000. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 29,017 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 7,868 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 6,902 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 38.8% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PYPL. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.56.

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL traded down $3.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.89. The company had a trading volume of 12,304,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,207,560. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $74.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.55. The company has a market capitalization of $72.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.