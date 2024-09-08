PetroFrontier (CVE:PFC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.05

PetroFrontier Corp. (CVE:PFC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.05 and traded as high as C$0.06. PetroFrontier shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 8,000 shares.
PetroFrontier Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 75.88.
About PetroFrontier
PetroFrontier Corp. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in western Canada. The company was headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
