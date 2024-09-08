Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Earns “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PHR. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Phreesia from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.42.

Shares of PHR opened at $23.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.38 and its 200-day moving average is $22.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 0.93. Phreesia has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $29.16.

In other Phreesia news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,653 shares in the company, valued at $766,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 7,000 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 14,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $367,283.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 121,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,149,708.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,337 shares of company stock worth $736,750. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Phreesia by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,628,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,148,000 after purchasing an additional 194,035 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,950,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,451,000 after buying an additional 716,374 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,593,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,463 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,484,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,370,000 after acquiring an additional 193,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Phreesia in the 1st quarter worth about $29,941,000. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

