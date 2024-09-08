Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI – Free Report) by 240.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,650 shares during the quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Absci were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Absci during the first quarter worth about $31,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Absci by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Absci during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Absci during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Absci in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Absci from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Absci in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Absci in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.40.

Absci Stock Down 2.7 %

Absci stock opened at $4.02 on Friday. Absci Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $6.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 million. Absci had a negative net margin of 2,838.89% and a negative return on equity of 44.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Absci Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Absci

In related news, CFO Zachariah Jonasson sold 19,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total value of $98,897.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 384,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,059.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

About Absci



Absci Corporation operates as a data-first generative artificial intelligence (AI) drug creation company in the United States. The company combines AI with scalable wet lab technologies to create biologics for patients. Its integrated drug creation platform is designed to improve upon traditional biologic drug discovery by using AI to simultaneously optimize multiple drug characteristics that may be important to development and therapeutic benefit.

Featured Stories

