Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Increases Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 120.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,130 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 595.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the second quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Cloudflare by 1,202.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 102,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total transaction of $8,464,901.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,394 shares in the company, valued at $17,444,232.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 102,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total transaction of $8,464,901.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,394 shares in the company, valued at $17,444,232.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $3,773,743.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,773.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 684,816 shares of company stock worth $54,392,553. Insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Stock Down 3.0 %

Cloudflare stock opened at $76.05 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.88 and a 12 month high of $116.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of -143.49 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.76.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.11 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 6.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Cloudflare from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.29.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

