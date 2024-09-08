Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 190.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares during the quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 193,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,505,000 after buying an additional 62,533 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter worth about $1,083,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,733,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,786,000 after purchasing an additional 651,244 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 165,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,077,000 after purchasing an additional 8,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,431,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,485,000 after purchasing an additional 171,693 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Titilope Cole sold 2,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $248,271.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,451 shares in the company, valued at $724,705.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Datadog news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total value of $16,618,978.75. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 279,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,482,518.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Titilope Cole sold 2,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $248,271.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,705.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 576,500 shares of company stock worth $70,322,713. 11.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Datadog from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.88.

Datadog Trading Down 2.6 %

Datadog stock opened at $107.20 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.81 and a 52 week high of $138.61. The stock has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 335.00, a PEG ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.87.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Datadog had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $645.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

