Piper Sandler Boosts Onestream (NASDAQ:OS) Price Target to $34.00

Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Free Report) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Onestream in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Onestream from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Onestream in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Onestream in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Onestream in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.07.

NASDAQ:OS opened at $28.51 on Wednesday. Onestream has a twelve month low of $24.50 and a twelve month high of $32.49.

In other Onestream news, President Craig Colby sold 200,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $3,779,462.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Onestream news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $48,155,039.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Craig Colby sold 200,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $3,779,462.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,775,146 shares of company stock valued at $52,311,502 over the last ninety days.

Our vision is to be the operating system for modern Finance by unifying core financial functions and empowering the CFO to become a critical driver of business strategy and execution. OneStream delivers a unified, AI-enabled and extensible software platform—the Digital Finance Cloud—that modernizes and increases the strategic impact of the Office of the CFO.

