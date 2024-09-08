Poplar Forest Capital LLC Has $18.57 Million Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 419,713 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Las Vegas Sands comprises 2.6% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Poplar Forest Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Las Vegas Sands worth $18,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $527,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 101,838 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 19,210 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 157,975 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 30,241 shares in the last quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 17,034 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 243.7% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,533 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 10,305 shares during the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Macquarie cut their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Argus cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Shares of LVS stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.70. The stock had a trading volume of 6,282,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,554,738. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $36.62 and a one year high of $55.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.11.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.65%.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.