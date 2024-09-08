Poplar Forest Capital LLC Has $25.61 Million Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,401 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. FedEx makes up 3.6% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $25,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,246 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $7,398,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at about $1,667,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in FedEx during the first quarter worth about $476,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in FedEx by 14.9% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,297 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $283.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,117,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,930. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $294.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.09. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $224.69 and a one year high of $313.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.17.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.04%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total transaction of $34,711.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,293.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total value of $34,711.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,293.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total transaction of $4,714,624.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,634,640.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,355. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on FDX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $327.00 price target (up from $303.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.96.

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

