Poplar Forest Capital LLC Has $9.96 Million Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. American International Group makes up 1.4% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $9,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $333,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $618,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 32,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AIG traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.91. 7,205,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,151,511. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.72 and a 12 month high of $80.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.06.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 8,032,129 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $200,000,012.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,238,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,077,548,560.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on American International Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American International Group from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on American International Group from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on American International Group from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AIG

American International Group Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.