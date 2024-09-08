PotCoin (POT) Trading Down 28% Over Last 7 Days

PotCoin (POT) traded down 23% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. During the last week, PotCoin has traded 28% lower against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a total market cap of $266,122.06 and $118.10 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000175 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00009852 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.03 or 0.00111133 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00011576 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000158 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

