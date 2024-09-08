Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Has $309,000 Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC cut its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 40.2% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 28.6% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 24.5% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total value of $2,267,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,570,541.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total transaction of $2,267,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,570,541.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total value of $113,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,935.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,107 shares of company stock valued at $11,301,610. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded down $5.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $213.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,437,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,368,705. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $106.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $225.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.97. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.99 and a fifty-two week high of $244.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.45.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

