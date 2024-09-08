Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC owned 0.05% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 435.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 233,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,700,000 after acquiring an additional 190,153 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1,148.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 145,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,505,000 after purchasing an additional 133,533 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,363,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 581.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 116,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after buying an additional 99,118 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

IHI traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.06. 511,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,907. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.48. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $43.96 and a 1 year high of $59.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.