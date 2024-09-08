Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 10,175 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 324,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,175 shares during the quarter. iShares Convertible Bond ETF makes up 5.5% of Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $25,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,235,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,994,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 16,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:ICVT traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,723 shares. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.43 and a twelve month high of $58.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.80.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1528 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

