Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Trading Down 4.1%

Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $32.78 and last traded at $32.80. 24,097 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 28,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.19.

Prysmian Trading Down 4.1 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.96.

Prysmian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prysmian S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells power and telecom cables and systems, and related accessories under the Prysmian, Draka, and General Cable brands worldwide. It operates through four segments: Renewable Transmission, Power Grid, Electrification, and Digital Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prysmian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prysmian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.