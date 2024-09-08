PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Mount Lucas Management LP

Mount Lucas Management LP lessened its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,830 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,748 shares during the period. PulteGroup comprises about 1.3% of Mount Lucas Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $4,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in PulteGroup by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 13,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in PulteGroup by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 297,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,890,000 after purchasing an additional 17,369 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $719,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in PulteGroup by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 621,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,913,000 after purchasing an additional 28,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Stock Up 1.5 %

PulteGroup stock traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.20. 2,570,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,844,496. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.62. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.80 and a 1-year high of $136.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.42.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.56. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PulteGroup

In other PulteGroup news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $2,491,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,931,462.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PulteGroup news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $2,491,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,931,462.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $9,573,873.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,043,420.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,000 shares of company stock worth $15,814,039 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on PHM shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.14.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

