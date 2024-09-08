Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Sold by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,838 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Pure Storage by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Pure Storage by 242.9% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSTG shares. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Capmk cut shares of Pure Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Pure Storage from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $5,239,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 800,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,912,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 14,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $911,941.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 518,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,082,961.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $5,239,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 800,000 shares in the company, valued at $41,912,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 324,177 shares of company stock worth $18,863,083. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pure Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSTG traded down $1.21 on Friday, reaching $45.73. 3,555,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,943,073. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $70.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.90 and a 200-day moving average of $56.86. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.11.

Pure Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.