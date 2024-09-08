Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Compass Point

Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $91.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

QTWO has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Q2 from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Q2 has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.38.

NYSE QTWO opened at $71.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Q2 has a 52 week low of $28.91 and a 52 week high of $75.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -52.70 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.54.

In other Q2 news, Director R. H. Seale sold 598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $36,633.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 420,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,739,675.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Q2 news, EVP Jonathan Price sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 226,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,564,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $36,633.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 420,171 shares in the company, valued at $25,739,675.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,712 shares of company stock worth $4,292,113 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Q2 during the 2nd quarter worth $13,490,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 46,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Q2 during the 2nd quarter worth $359,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Q2 during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

