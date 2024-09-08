Quantum (QUA) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. During the last seven days, Quantum has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $51.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00009071 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000073 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00013392 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,464.54 or 1.00034205 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00008160 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00007905 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

QUA is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $4.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

