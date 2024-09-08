Radicle Market Cap Hits $52.13 Million (RAD)

Radicle (RAD) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Radicle coin can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00001872 BTC on popular exchanges. Radicle has a total market capitalization of $52.13 million and approximately $3.16 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Radicle has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Radicle was first traded on February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 51,763,430 coins. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radworks_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radicle’s official message board is radicle.mirror.xyz. Radicle’s official website is radworks.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Radworks is a community-driven platform promoting internet freedom through resilient, censorship-resistant technologies. Founded in 2021 by Alexis Sellier and Eleftherios Diakomichalis, it supports open-source projects that empower collaboration and decentralization. The platform’s native governance token, $RAD, enables community voting and decision-making. Radworks funds various projects through autonomous entities called “Orgs,” including Radicle Org, Drips Org, Radicle Foundation Org, and Grants Org. Together, they cultivate internet freedom and inclusivity in software development.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radicle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radicle using one of the exchanges listed above.

