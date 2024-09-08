Raub Brock Capital Management LP Trims Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for approximately 3.8% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $17,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. First Pacific Financial increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 73 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $1,327,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,455 shares in the company, valued at $715,205.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $1,327,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,205.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.60, for a total value of $3,385,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,915,443.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,862 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,727 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:SPGI traded down $6.36 on Friday, reaching $510.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,037,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,332. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $340.49 and a 12-month high of $521.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $486.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $448.74. The firm has a market cap of $159.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.37. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $564.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $532.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on S&P Global from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $535.25.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

