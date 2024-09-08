Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Position Boosted by Certuity LLC

Certuity LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 37.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $26,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 575.0% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at $18,447,575.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,447,575.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 9,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.43, for a total transaction of $9,203,857.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,984,717.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,625 shares of company stock worth $22,298,963. 7.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1,131.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.44. The firm has a market cap of $124.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $769.19 and a 1 year high of $1,211.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,113.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,020.18.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.93 by $2.63. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on REGN. Argus lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,060.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target (up previously from $1,135.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,250.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,108.95.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

