REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Receives $37.91 Consensus PT from Brokerages

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.91.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RGNX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on REGENXBIO from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on REGENXBIO in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on RGNX

REGENXBIO Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of RGNX stock opened at $11.48 on Tuesday. REGENXBIO has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $28.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.28 and its 200-day moving average is $15.52.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.24. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 68.21% and a negative net margin of 270.74%. The company had revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.66) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that REGENXBIO will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at REGENXBIO

In related news, Director Argeris N. Karabelas sold 10,000 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $112,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,193.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other REGENXBIO news, Director Argeris N. Karabelas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $112,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,193.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth T. Mills sold 2,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $30,431.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 408,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,618,641.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,279 shares of company stock valued at $875,634 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of REGENXBIO

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 8.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 7.2% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 9.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 8.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

(Get Free Report

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company's products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.