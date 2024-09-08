Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RGA. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $238.00 to $236.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $212.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $223.33.

Shares of RGA opened at $212.24 on Thursday. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1 year low of $138.61 and a 1 year high of $227.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $211.40 and a 200-day moving average of $200.59.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.54. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America will post 21.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This is a boost from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.66%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGA. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

