RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Acquired by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,565,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,090,875,000 after purchasing an additional 148,173 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,752,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $646,806,000 after purchasing an additional 124,039 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,539,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $497,709,000 after purchasing an additional 25,898 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,423,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $278,963,000 after buying an additional 71,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 1,829.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,393,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $273,135,000 after buying an additional 1,321,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at RenaissanceRe

In related news, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.56, for a total value of $561,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,598,352.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,675,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.56, for a total value of $561,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,915 shares in the company, valued at $16,598,352.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on RenaissanceRe from $288.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on RenaissanceRe from $251.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on RenaissanceRe from $257.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.55.

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RNR traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $258.27. The company had a trading volume of 221,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,878. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.38. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $188.24 and a 12 month high of $261.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.86.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $12.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.88 by $1.53. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 25.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 39.01 earnings per share for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.45%.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Featured Stories

