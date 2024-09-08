Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX) Shares Up 3.9%

Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Free Report) was up 3.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 227,213 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,589,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Renalytix in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Renalytix Stock Up 3.9 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.74.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Renalytix stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ:RNLX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 555,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned about 0.72% of Renalytix at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renalytix Company Profile

Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics, and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

