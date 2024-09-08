Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Stake Lessened by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 492,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 80,490 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $95,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Republic Services by 416.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,562,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,209,000 after buying an additional 5,292,862 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $358,837,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 424.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,722,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,680,000 after buying an additional 1,393,918 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at $130,892,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 361,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,681,000 after acquiring an additional 208,902 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services Price Performance

NYSE RSG opened at $202.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $200.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.43. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.23 and a 12-month high of $208.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 17.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.54%.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total transaction of $649,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,832.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RSG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Republic Services from $211.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. CIBC increased their target price on Republic Services from $196.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.00.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

