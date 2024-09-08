Reviewing Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA) and Lightscape Technologies (OTCMKTS:LTSCD)

Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) and Lightscape Technologies (OTCMKTS:LTSCD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.5% of Electrovaya shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Electrovaya has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lightscape Technologies has a beta of -0.87, suggesting that its share price is 187% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electrovaya -1.34% -8.02% -1.63% Lightscape Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Electrovaya and Lightscape Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Electrovaya and Lightscape Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electrovaya $49.41 million 1.32 -$1.48 million N/A N/A Lightscape Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Lightscape Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Electrovaya.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Electrovaya and Lightscape Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electrovaya 0 0 4 0 3.00 Lightscape Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Electrovaya currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 418.13%. Given Electrovaya’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Electrovaya is more favorable than Lightscape Technologies.

Summary

Electrovaya beats Lightscape Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Electrovaya

Electrovaya Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of lithium-ion batteries, battery management systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as competencies in building systems for third parties. The company was formerly known as Electrofuel Inc. and changed its name to Electrovaya Inc. in March 2002. Electrovaya Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Lightscape Technologies

Lightscape Technologies, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the development of digital out-of-home advertising and light-emitting diode solutions. The company focuses on seeking new business opportunities or engage in a merger or acquisition with an unidentified company. The company is based in North Las Vegas, Nevada.

