Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NMRA. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho started coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.11.

NASDAQ NMRA opened at $10.46 on Wednesday. Neumora Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.33 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.84.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37). As a group, equities analysts predict that Neumora Therapeutics will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Joshua Pinto sold 28,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $331,408.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 210,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,447,754.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NMRA. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Neumora Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Neumora Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $166,000. Institutional investors own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

