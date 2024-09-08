RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Market Capitalization Achieves $149.20 Million

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $53,400.95 or 0.98955524 BTC on exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $149.20 million and approximately $5.38 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,964.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.25 or 0.00556384 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00010247 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.66 or 0.00112399 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $170.19 or 0.00315372 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00032790 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00036458 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.87 or 0.00081287 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,794 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rootstock.io. The official message board for RSK Smart Bitcoin is blog.rsk.co.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rootstock Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. Rootstock Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 2,793.930055 in circulation. The last known price of Rootstock Smart Bitcoin is 53,933.51081931 USD and is up 0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rootstock.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

