Safe & Green (NASDAQ:SGBX) Trading Down 9.9%

Shares of Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBX – Get Free Report) were down 9.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.88 and last traded at $0.90. Approximately 71,828 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 799,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Safe & Green Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.22.

Safe & Green (NASDAQ:SGBX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($2.73) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter. Safe & Green had a negative return on equity of 4,127.08% and a negative net margin of 322.32%.

Safe & Green Company Profile

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. designs and modifies code-engineered cargo shipping containers and purpose-built modules for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction in the United States. The company redesigns, repurposes, and convert heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into SGBlocks, which are green building blocks for construction.

