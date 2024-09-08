Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Shares Bought by Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,206 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sapiens International were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,616,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 155.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 599,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,276,000 after acquiring an additional 364,695 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the first quarter worth approximately $3,807,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Sapiens International in the second quarter worth $3,339,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sapiens International by 9.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 954,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,687,000 after buying an additional 79,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.73% of the company’s stock.

SPNS stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.89. The company had a trading volume of 58,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,530. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.62. Sapiens International Co. has a 52 week low of $24.39 and a 52 week high of $41.22.

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $136.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.78 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from Sapiens International’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.28. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.57%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Sapiens International from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Sapiens International from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

