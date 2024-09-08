Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Bought by Towercrest Capital Management

Towercrest Capital Management raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the quarter. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHO. Motco bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 465.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHO traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.87. 1,444,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,799. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $47.65 and a 12 month high of $48.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.18.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

